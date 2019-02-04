Crime

13 dogs saved from a Cooke County home will be up for adoption once they’re healthy

By Nichole Manna

February 04, 2019 07:18 PM

Humane Society of North Texas Courtesy photo
Thirteen dogs were rescued from a home in Cooke County last Friday, according to a news release from the Humane Society of North Texas.

The property owner released the animals because ”she had no means to continue to support the animals,” the humane society said.

Most of the dogs were found in an outdoor pen, some were in the trailer and others were loose on the property. All 13 were evaluated and found to be suffering from severe demodectic mange, fleas and intestinal worms, the humane society said.

All dogs are being treated.

Once the animals are completely healthy, they’ll be available for adoption through the humane society.

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

