13 dogs saved from a Cooke County home will be up for adoption once they’re healthy

Thirteen dogs were rescued from a home in Cooke County last Friday, according to a news release from the Humane Society of North Texas.

The property owner released the animals because ”she had no means to continue to support the animals,” the humane society said.

Most of the dogs were found in an outdoor pen, some were in the trailer and others were loose on the property. All 13 were evaluated and found to be suffering from severe demodectic mange, fleas and intestinal worms, the humane society said.

All dogs are being treated.

Once the animals are completely healthy, they’ll be available for adoption through the humane society.