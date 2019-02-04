Crime

Man arrested for shooting woman during argument over who won a drag race, police say

By Nichole Manna

February 04, 2019 07:10 PM

Parker County Sheriff's Office Courtesy photo
Parker County Sheriff's Office Courtesy photo

A 19-year-old from Mineral Wells was arrested in Weatherford after allegedly shooting a woman in the thigh after several altercations between two groups of drag racers last weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday in the 1000 block of Balley Springs Road just after 3 a.m.

William Ross Burger was arrested that morning and remains in jail on a $152,638 bond, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight started between two groups of people who were racing at the Mineral Wells Airport. The two groups couldn’t agree on who won and began arguing. They left the airport and went to a nearby department store where the argument continued, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the second argument, Burger and another person met near U.S. Highway 80 and Maddux Road and got into a physical fight. The groups split up again, but continued to threaten each other over social media, the sheriff’s office said.

The groups then agreed to meet again at Ballew Springs Road. Burger, who was standing near his truck, shot at the vehicle the other group arrived in, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman who was shot was sitting in the front passenger seat. She was hit in her right thigh and taken to a Palo Pinto hospital. She was then transferred to a hospital in Fort Worth and has been released.

Sheriff’s investigators seized a .22 rifle and shell casing from the scene.

Burger was arrested on two outstanding warrants for driving while license invalid and failure to appear. Sheriff’s investigators later charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

fort-worth

fort-worth

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  