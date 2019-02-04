Man robs masseuse who refused to massage his private area, then tells her he’s a cop

Lewisville police are looking for a man who allegedly claimed to be a police officer in order to rob an employee of a massage business after she refused to touch his genitals.

The man went into Top Massage, at 1010 South Edmonds, for a one-hour massage on Jan. 31.

During the massage, the man requested that the woman massage his private area. She refused, told the man to leave and offered to refund his money.

He changed into his clothes and confronted the employee, telling her he wanted all of her money. He then opened up his shirt to show a pistol and handcuffs.

He told the woman that he was a police officer and she would be arrested if she didn’t comply with his demands.

She gave him cash and he left, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-8477.