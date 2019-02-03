Royse City student, grad die in ‘tragic situation.’ Police investigate double homicide

Students at Royse City High School are mourning the death of a current student and former student who died in a “tragic situation” over the weekend, the school announced.

Officers with the Royse City Police Department said they were called to the 3100 block of Overstreet in the Woodland Creek subdivision regarding shots fired at 3 a.m. Sunday. They found two people dead.

Police don’t know what led up to the shooting, but said at least one other person was involved, the department said. That person, police said, left the house before officers arrived.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news of a tragic situation involving the passing of one current and one former RCHS student over the weekend,” The Royse City Independent School District said in a statement.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

A counseling team will be available for students.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available. Neither victim was named.

The Royse City Police Department asked that anyone with information call police at 972-636-9422.

“We also ask that anyone with home security camera systems please check their footage,” the department said.