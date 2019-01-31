Three rapes reported at same residence hall in Baylor are related, police say

Baylor University was investigating reports of three rapes that occurred in the same residence hall in the past two months, Baylor police said.

The rapes happened in the South Russell Residence Hall on Dec. 2, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, according to the Campus Crime and Fire Log. The rapes were reported Monday and are considered connected.

The cases involve the same individuals, according to the log. The cases were referred to the university’s Title IX investigators, the log says.

A university spokeswoman said she could not comment on the confidential Title IX investigations but provided a copy of the letter sent to South Russell residents about the rape allegations.

“Please be assured that we have assessed the threat and addressed the situation according to our established policies and procedures. Title IX will continue to monitor the situation,” the letter states. “We take these allegations very seriously, and our firm commitment to our students is to ensure the safety and security of our campus community.”

In December, Baylor made national headlines due to an alleged rape that happened in 2015.

Students protested a court ruling by Judge Ralph Strother in the case when he accepted a controversial plea deal for the former Baylor University fraternity president accused of sexual assault.