Fort Worth police chase down possibly drunk driver after crash, police say

Fort Worth police chased down a driver who crashed into a pole and may have been drunk Wednesday night.

At Sycamore Road and Everman Parkway, a driver was seen crashing into a utility pole before driving away. An officer started to pursue the car, believing the driver to be drunk, according to Fort Worth police.

The driver stopped on Crowley Road, got out of the car and fled on foot, police said.

A short foot chase started before officers found the driver hiding behind a church. The driver was arrested, police said.

No officers or people were hurt in the chase, police said.