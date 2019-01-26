Police searching for suspect they say set fire to tent while man was sleeping inside

Denton police are searching for the person who set fire to a man’s tent while he was sleeping inside on Saturday.
Police said they responded to a 911 call at the intersection of North Loop 288 and East McKinney Street at 3 a.m. The man reported that someone set fire to his tent.
The man said he was awakened by a sound and realized his tent was on fire. He was able to escape without injury, police said in a press release. The man did not see the person who set the tent on fire.
This is the second arson case in the area this week, police said.
“While we have no information leading us to believe there is a general threat to the safety of residents in the area, we encourage residents to remain vigilant,” police said in the press release. “The community is our greatest partner in keeping Denton safe, so if you see something, say something.”
The Denton Fire Department and police are investigating the two arson cases.
