20-year-old woman killed in murder-suicide in her apartment in Little Elm, police say

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in her apartment in Little Elm, police said.

Skyler Butler was shot in the head in her apartment at 1801 McCord Way, according to police. The body of Jeremy Linder, 24, was also found in the apartment; he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Little Elm Police Capt. Larry Dennison said the case appears to be a murder-suicide.

Butler and Linder were found on Jan. 16 after someone called police on a welfare check. The person said they had not heard from Butler or Linder, who lived together, since late December or early January.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Dennison said they do not know how long Butler and Linder had been dead before they were found.

On Friday, Dennison said police were still working to determine if Linder was Butler’s boyfriend.

“I will say we know there are no suspects or persons we need to be looking for,” Dennison said. “There’s not someone running around the town of Little Elm killing people.”

Dennison said police talked to neighbors, but all they knew about the couple was they often played loud music.