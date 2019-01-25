Crime

20-year-old woman killed in murder-suicide in her apartment in Little Elm, police say

By Kaley Johnson

January 25, 2019 04:02 PM

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 23

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
Up Next
Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in her apartment in Little Elm, police said.

Skyler Butler was shot in the head in her apartment at 1801 McCord Way, according to police. The body of Jeremy Linder, 24, was also found in the apartment; he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Little Elm Police Capt. Larry Dennison said the case appears to be a murder-suicide.

Butler and Linder were found on Jan. 16 after someone called police on a welfare check. The person said they had not heard from Butler or Linder, who lived together, since late December or early January.

Dennison said they do not know how long Butler and Linder had been dead before they were found.

On Friday, Dennison said police were still working to determine if Linder was Butler’s boyfriend.

“I will say we know there are no suspects or persons we need to be looking for,” Dennison said. “There’s not someone running around the town of Little Elm killing people.”

Dennison said police talked to neighbors, but all they knew about the couple was they often played loud music.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

crime

texas

crime

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  