Woman escapes from kidnapper who robbed her and threatened to shoot her, police say

Police are searching for a man who kidnapped and robbed a woman in Irving on Monday, according to Irving police.
The woman was in her parked car in the 1000 block of Hidden Ridge at about 8:30 p.m. when a man got into the back seat of the car. The man, identified as 29-year-old Albert Lee Sell of Cisco, threatened to shoot her, forced her to drive around the Dallas area and told her he needed money, police said in a news release.
After more than an hour, Sell told the woman to drive back to Irving and find an ATM. At a bank in the 4000 block of North MacArthur Boulevard, the woman got out of the car and escaped, according to police.
Sell stole her credit cards and ran away, police said.
Detectives issued a warrant for his arrest. He has an outstanding warrant from Brown County for evading arrest and warrants from Eastland County for aggravated assault, police said.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts can contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or call 911. Additionally, tips can be submitted by email to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
