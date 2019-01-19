Crime

Man says masked men stabbed him in Fort Worth, police say

By Kaley Johnson

January 19, 2019 04:50 PM

A man told police four masked men stabbed him on Saturday in Fort Worth.

The man was stabbed in the leg at about 2:30 in the 5000 block of Booker T Street, according to Fort Worth police.

The man told police four masked men asked him for the time and then stabbed him in the leg before running away, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police described the injury as not life-threatening.

No one had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon.

Kaley Johnson

