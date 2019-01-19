Security guard injured in shooting at Fort Worth bar, police say

A security guard was shot in the leg at a bar in Fort Worth on Friday night, Fort Worth police said.
At 9:43 p.m., police responded to the Silver Horse Saloon at 3300 East Lancaster for a shooting call.
Four men had been asked to leave the bar and fired six shots at the security guard, police said. Police do not know if the men fired the shots while driving away or before leaving the bar.
The security guard who was shot refused medical treatment, police said.
As of Saturday morning, the suspect or suspects involved had not been identified. They may have been in a gray pickup truck, police said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments