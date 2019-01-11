Man charged after running down ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with truck, police say

A Fort Worth man was charged with assault after police say he ran down his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with his truck.

Edgar Reza, 31, was charged Friday and booked into Tarrant County Jail.

According to police, Reza seriously injured a man when he attacked him on Dec. 30 at 9:15 p.m.

A woman was standing outside her house in the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth with her boyfriend that night when Reza, an ex-boyriend, pulled up in his Dodge Ram pickup and started arguing with them.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The boyfriend, who was not identified by police, started walking away from the house because he “didn’t want anything to get damaged” at his girlfriend’s house, according to police.

The boyfriend walked toward the corner of Avalon Court and Meadowbrook when he looked back and saw Reza driving straight at him, police said.

Reza, 31, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the man with his truck, knocking him to the ground, according to police. He then parked a few feet away and walked back to the man, who was hurt but managed to stand up. The boyfriend told police he felt his leg was hurt and could only stand on one foot when Reza started to attack him.

Reza punched him in the face until he fell to the sidewalk, police said.

Reza then got into his truck and drove away.

Police found Reza and his truck shortly afterward and found he had outstanding warrants. Reza was arrested and, on Friday, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The man he’s accused of attacking was taken to the hospital. His condition could not be determined.