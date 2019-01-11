Assistant manager stabbed at Mongolian Grill during argument, Fort Worth police say

A man stabbed the assistant manager at Mongolian Grill in Fort Worth during an argument, Fort Worth police said.

The man was arguing with the store manager at the restaurant at 6080 S Hulen St. at about 6:05 p.m. Thursday, police said. There was mention of a gun, but no shots were fired.

The man, 22-year-old Cheng Lin, stabbed the assistant manager, according to police. He stayed on the scene and was arrested.

Police said the stab wound was superficial and the assistant manager was treated at the scene.

Lin was charged with aggravated assault.