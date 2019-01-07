Fort Worth police release video of suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting

The Fort Worth Police Department has released a short surveillance video of a man they say was involved in a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

In the black-and-white video, a man runs along what appears to be a parking lot.

Officers say the man shot someone just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Flint Street. The shooter then ran toward West Bolt Street.

The victim was seriously injured.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information on this shooting is asked to call 817-392-3420. Callers can remain anonymous.