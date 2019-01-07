Crime

Fort Worth police release video of suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting

By Nichole Manna

January 07, 2019 01:47 PM

Man involved in shooting caught on video

A man involved in a shooting on New Year's Eve in the 500 block of Flint Street was caught running away from the scene shortly after. Police are asking for the public's help identifying him.
By
Up Next
A man involved in a shooting on New Year's Eve in the 500 block of Flint Street was caught running away from the scene shortly after. Police are asking for the public's help identifying him.
By
FORT WORTH

The Fort Worth Police Department has released a short surveillance video of a man they say was involved in a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

In the black-and-white video, a man runs along what appears to be a parking lot.

Officers say the man shot someone just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Flint Street. The shooter then ran toward West Bolt Street.

The victim was seriously injured.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information on this shooting is asked to call 817-392-3420. Callers can remain anonymous.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

latest-news

fort-worth

crime

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  