Man injured in shooting at East Berry parking lot

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in a parking lot on East Berry Street on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at 8:13 p.m. near the MetroPCS store at 5416 E. Berry Street, according to a police report.

One person was injured, authorities said.

Police haven’t released any additional information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.