Crime

Man injured in shooting at East Berry parking lot

By Nichole Manna

January 06, 2019 08:52 PM

Tragedy struck the Fort Bend Marshall football team on Monday night just days before the Buffalos were set to play in their first-ever UIL state semifinal game.
Tragedy struck the Fort Bend Marshall football team on Monday night just days before the Buffalos were set to play in their first-ever UIL state semifinal game. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
Tragedy struck the Fort Bend Marshall football team on Monday night just days before the Buffalos were set to play in their first-ever UIL state semifinal game. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
FORT WORTH

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in a parking lot on East Berry Street on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at 8:13 p.m. near the MetroPCS store at 5416 E. Berry Street, according to a police report.

One person was injured, authorities said.

Police haven’t released any additional information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

crime

fort-worth

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  