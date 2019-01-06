Fight at Studio Eighty in downtown Fort Worth ends with several injured, police say

One person was arrested after injuring several people during a fight at Studio Eighty in downtown Fort Worth on Saturday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officer Bradley Perez said on Sunday that the suspect pulled out a knife during an argument with employees at 500 Taylor Street. Several employees were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, Perez said. Another victim was a bystander, Perez said.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening and the suspect has not been identified by police.

A call and message to Studio Eighty wasn’t immediately returned on Sunday.