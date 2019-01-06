Crime

Fight at Studio Eighty in downtown Fort Worth ends with several injured, police say

By Nichole Manna

January 06, 2019 04:14 PM

One person was arrested after a fight at Studio Eighty in downtown Fort Worth ended with multiple people being injured, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
One person was arrested after a fight at Studio Eighty in downtown Fort Worth ended with multiple people being injured, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. carlballou Getty Images/iStockphoto
One person was arrested after a fight at Studio Eighty in downtown Fort Worth ended with multiple people being injured, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. carlballou Getty Images/iStockphoto
FORT WORTH

One person was arrested after injuring several people during a fight at Studio Eighty in downtown Fort Worth on Saturday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officer Bradley Perez said on Sunday that the suspect pulled out a knife during an argument with employees at 500 Taylor Street. Several employees were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, Perez said. Another victim was a bystander, Perez said.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening and the suspect has not been identified by police.

A call and message to Studio Eighty wasn’t immediately returned on Sunday.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

crime

fort-worth

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  