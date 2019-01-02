Grand Prairie sex offender who assaulted teen arrested for having child porn, feds say

Federal investigators have arrested a 45-year-old sex offender for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Ramon Reyes Jr. is on the Texas lifetime sex offender registry for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy. He was convicted in 1995.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dallas on Dec. 26, police in Grand Prairie received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 12 that Reyes possessed child pornography.

The tip said that eight video files were uploaded to the website Flickr — an online photo management system — on Nov. 4. Investigators with local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation traced the email address on the Flickr account to an I.P. address that belongs to a woman with whom Reyes lived, the document says.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

After a review of the uploaded videos, investigators determined that three clearly depicted children. It was too difficult to determine the ages in the other files, the document says.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Reyes’ home. He told them in early December that the links were obtained through Dropbox and he had shared them with an unidentified friend who had been molested as a child. He said he believed his friend wanted the photos to “close the Dropbox links,” the document says.

The document didn’t disclose the name or age of the friend Reyes told investigators about.

Reyes also told investigators that he searched for child pornography online. He said he didn’t know it was a crime to just search for child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Reyes was arrested on Dec. 27 on a federal charge of transportation of child pornography, according to a warrant.