Arlington man took girl, 15, across state lines and produced child porn, police say

A 24-year-old Arlington man was arrested in Illinois after police say he traveled across state lines with a minor and produced child pornography of her.

Javier J. Joiner met the 15-year-old girl online in September. He picked her up in Texas and then “engaged in sexual activity” with her until this month, according to Illinois State Police.

Joiner, a long-haul truck driver, and the teenager traveled over multiple state lines without authorization, police said.

“Joiner allegedly photographed and video recorded sexual acts between himself and the juvenile female, and distributed the images via an electronic communication device,” police said.

In Texas, 15-year-olds cannot legally consent to sex.

Police started to investigate Joiner on Dec. 6 when he was accused of assaulting the girl and leaving her on Interstate 55 near Lincoln, Illinois.

Joiner was arrested Dec. 21 near Lincoln and charged with traveling to meet a minor and child pornography, police said.