Deputy shot while approaching deer blind, Parker County sheriff says

By Nichole Manna

November 12, 2018 07:40 PM

AZLE

A 2-year veteran with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office was shot Monday while investigating an illegal deer blind that was set up on some property just west of Fort Worth, authorities said.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said the deputy was shot in the leg and will be OK. He did not identify the deputy, pending the notification of his family.

The deputy went to the 4700 block of Cattlebaron Road just before 5:30 p.m. on a criminal trespassing call. Fowler said the property owner called the sheriff’s office to report the deer blind.

“As (the deputy) approached the deer blind, someone shot him,” Fowler said.

The shooter ran away and has not been found. Fowler said investigators have blocked off the area surrounding the site.

The property is between White Settlement Road and Confederate Park Road.

No other information was immediately available.

