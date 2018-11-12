A county jail inmate escaped three days ago. Authorities are still looking for him

Dallas County authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped from the Dallas County Jail on Friday.

Deputies have received several tips about Raymond Aguero’s possible whereabouts, but they haven’t found him, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter Monday.

Aguero, 28, may be injured. He escaped by climbing over a razor wire fence at the back of the jail.

He was being held on charges of vehicle burglary, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest, and resisting an arrest or search.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He does not have a history of violent crimes, the sheriff’s department said.

The Public is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at 214-749-8641 if Aguero is seen or if anyone knows his whereabouts.