Johnson County deputy charged with sexual assault of a child, sheriff says

By Nichole Manna

August 24, 2018 02:27 PM

A former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Toby Bryce Allison’s employment with the sheriff’s office was also terminated on Friday, a news release said.

Allison, 23, was investigated after the sheriff’s office received a tip earlier this month. He was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which the Texas Rangers assisted with, the release said.

The alleged offense occurred when Allison was off-duty. His bond was set at $100,000.

