Johnson County deputy charged with sexual assault of a child, sheriff says

A former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
Toby Bryce Allison’s employment with the sheriff’s office was also terminated on Friday, a news release said.
Allison, 23, was investigated after the sheriff’s office received a tip earlier this month. He was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which the Texas Rangers assisted with, the release said.
The alleged offense occurred when Allison was off-duty. His bond was set at $100,000.
Comments