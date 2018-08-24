Former teacher guilty of having sex with teen in the back of truck, on park bench

A former Plano teacher who was arrested in 2016 for having sex with a 16-year-old student has been given 10 years’ probation and 120 days in jail.

The student told police he had a relationship with his algebra teacher, Alaina Ferguson, in which they had sex on a park bench in Lewisville, in the back of his pickup after a football game and in her apartment several times.

Ferguson, 25, pleaded guilty to improper relationship between a teacher and a student and indecency with a child by exposure.

She will also be required to spend two weeks in the Collin County jail every year for the next four years, according to Fox 4. Ferguson must also complete 150 hours of community service and register as a sex offender for 10 years.

