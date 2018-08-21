Lewisville father accused of stabbing toddler son to death charged, police say

The Lewisville father accused of stabbing his toddler to death on Sunday afternoon has been charged with capital murder.

Lewsville police have declined to name the man because he’s not yet in jail, Capt. Mike Lane said.

His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

The attack began just before 1 p.m. Sunday at Oak Forest Apartments at 1531 S. State Highway 121 Business in Lewisville.

Lane said the suspect went into a courtyard at the complex and stabbed his 16-month-old son numerous times. The child later died. The father suffered wounds on his hand from a knife, Lane said.

The attack ended when a man armed with a handgun fired from his second-floor apartment balcony, hitting the father in his leg, Lane said.

Video shot by a neighbor on a cellphone shows the suspect, in a black T-shirt and white shorts and shoeless, handcuffed and being dragged away from the courtyard by several officers.

“Look they’re locking me away mom,” the suspect says in the video. “I just want to see my mom, all right.”

He loses his footing briefly and police help him up before he begins to yell again.

“In the black truck! Look,” the suspect says in the video.

The child was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiners office as Ashton Ness.

Lane said there were several witnesses to the attack and it was reported that the man had been yelling — “possibly some religious yells.”

There had not been any previous calls to police or reports at the apartment, Lane said. Nor had there been prior reports by the child’s family involving Child Protective Services, he said.

The mother of the child was at work at the time of the stabbing, Lane said.

Brandi Flores, manager of the apartment complex, said the apartments are saddened by the event. She said it was an isolated incident and couldn’t comment further.

Star-Telegram Reporter Prescotte Stokes III contributed to this report.