He thought the girl’s wave was ‘flirtatious.’ He’s going to prison for kidnap, assault

The man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old Fort Worth girl in 2017 is headed to prison for a long time.

Crispin Suarez was given two life sentences plus 20 years by District Judge Mollee Westfall for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and indecency with a child. His sentences will run concurrently and he’ll be eligible for parole after 30 years, but the district attorney’s has filed a request asking that he not be granted parole “due to his heinous acts.”

Suarez told police that his attack on the girl seemed acceptable because when he called out to her from his car, she waved. He interpreted that as “being flirtatious,” authorities said.

The girl was reported missing by her parents after failing to return home from the park with her friends. Witnesses told police they saw a dark Lincoln sedan driven by two Hispanic men circling the area where the girls had been walking.





Officers with the Fort Worth Police Department were able to connect witness statements to Suarez’s home. They found the girl there.

Suarez was a stranger to the girl, authorities said. A second man, Manuel Garcia Verduzco, was also arrested at the home on unrelated warrants.

Suarez was held without bail on an immigration and customs hold until he made his plea.

Prosecutor Anna Hernandez said, “This case is the epitome of every parent’s worst