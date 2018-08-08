Woman charged with making false report that cop impersonator raped her, police say

A 25-year-old woman was charged with making a false report that a man pretending to be a police officer sexually assaulted her during a traffic stop in June, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Meagan Clark was arrested Tuesday and has since been released from jail.

“During the last several weeks, GPPD Detectives have exhausted extensive amounts of time and resources attempting to identify a suspect,” a news release from the police department said. “Ultimately Detectives determined that Clark was untruthful about the offense and had fabricated evidence in attempt to make it appear the offense had been committed.”

Police didn’t say why they think Clark allegedly made up the rape.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

She had reported to police that she was pulled over at around 1 a.m. on June 17 in the 4000 block of East Jefferson by a black SUV with red and blue lights around the front fender.

She said the impersonator directed her to the backseat of his vehicle where he then sexually assaulted her, police said in June.

Police had also released a sketch of the suspect.