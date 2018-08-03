He stabbed a man to death at a barbecue and will spend decades in prison

A man who was arrested in 2016 for fatally stabbing a man at a gathering in Fort Worth was convicted of the crime this week.
Luis Gutierrez-Ovalle, 30, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder.
Gutierrez-Ovalle stabbed Jaime Mantilla, 28, to death on April 4, 2016.
According to investigators, Mantilla attended a barbecue at a home in the 2500 block of N.W. 25th Street. When Gutierrez-Ovalle came into the home, the men began to fight in the backyard.
During the fight, Gutierrez-Ovalle pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Mantilla, police said in 2016.
Officers said the fight was over a woman.
