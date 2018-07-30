Fort Worth police say two men were fighting over money and drugs when one of them was shot.
Teen found dead in parking lot of motel in west Fort Worth is identified

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@star-telegram.com

July 30, 2018 02:37 PM

An 18-year-old who was found dead outside a Fort Worth motel on Friday died of a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a report from the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Jaimone Joubert of Fort Worth died at 11:32 p.m. Friday. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Fort Worth Police Officer Tracy Carter said Monday morning that an arrest in the case has been made.

Police said two men were fighting over drugs and drug money Friday night in the 7300 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing.

When Joubert was found by police, he was lying on the ground in a motel parking lot.

Nichole Manna

