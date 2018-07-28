Police heard gunshots and then discovered a man’s body in a motel parking lot

Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday.

Two men were fighting when one pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other man, police said.

Police responded to the shooting call, which was located at the 7300 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard, about midnight.

When officers arrived they saw a man who died from gunshot wounds lying on the ground in the motel parking lot, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3