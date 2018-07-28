Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting on Friday.
Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting on Friday. carlballou Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting on Friday. carlballou Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth

Police heard gunshots and then discovered a man’s body in a motel parking lot

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

July 28, 2018 03:18 PM

FORT WORTH

Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday.

Two men were fighting when one pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other man, police said.

Police responded to the shooting call, which was located at the 7300 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard, about midnight.

When officers arrived they saw a man who died from gunshot wounds lying on the ground in the motel parking lot, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  