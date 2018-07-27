Arrest made in homicide outside of Como grocery store

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder late Thursday in the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood earlier that day.

Ernest E. Taylor was booked into the Tarrant County Jail just after 10:30 p.m., Fort Worth police said.

Taylor is accused of firing one shot that killed Leandrew Sanders, 34, after the men allegedly fought outside the Como Food Mart Inc. — near the corner of Horne Street and Houghton Avenue — at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told the Star-Telegram that they heard two men fighting before hearing a single shot.

Sanders was found on the ground and died at a local hospital, Officer Bradley Perez said.

As the investigation unfolded Thursday morning, officers had to extend the crime scene tape from the parking lot to the other side of the street to keep the growing crowd away. People were seen screaming and crying nearby. Most had left the area about 15 minutes after the shooting.

More than a dozen police units were sent to the shooting.