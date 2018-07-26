Man shot and killed in front of grocery store in Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot in the Como neighborhood shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police said. They are investigating it as a homicide, according to police spokesman Bradley Perez.
The incident happened near the corner of Horne Street and Houghton Avenue in front of Como Food Mart Inc. The store was open at the time of the shooting and neighbors say it happened inside.
They heard two people fighting and then a single shot.
Perez said at the scene that two people fought outside the door to the store, and one pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot. The shooting victim died at an area hospital, he said.
There is no description of the suspect, and it was not known whether he left on foot or in a vehicle, Perez said.
A woman who lives across the street from the store said she also heard fighting and then one gunshot. She said she believes there are video cameras in the store, but she said she didn’t shop there anymore because of the crime.
People were seen screaming and crying at the scene. Police extended their crime scene from the parking lot to the other side of the street to keep neighbors farther away.
There were about 15-20 people at the food mart whom police were interviewing and settling down. Neighbors were watching from across the street.
Crime scene tape encircled a red van and a white SUV in the parking lot.
At one point police were searching for a vehicle that witnesses said they saw fleeing the scene.
More than a dozen police units were dispatched.
Check back for updates.
