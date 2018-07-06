The man who was shot inside a Fort Worth pawn shop Thursday evening died at a local hospital, police said Friday morning.
The man who was shot inside a Fort Worth pawn shop Thursday evening died at a local hospital, police said Friday morning. Nichole Manna Fort Worth Star-Telegram
The man who was shot inside a Fort Worth pawn shop Thursday evening died at a local hospital, police said Friday morning. Nichole Manna Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Crime

2 dead in possible pawn shop robbery, Fort Worth police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@star-telegram.com

July 06, 2018 11:27 AM

FORT WORTH

An elderly man who was shot inside a Fort Worth pawn shop Thursday evening has died at a local hospital, police said Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Fort Worth Gold and Silver Exchange at the corner of West Northside Drive and Jacksboro Highway at about 5:30 p.m.

The clerk was shot multiple times during a possible robbery of the shop, police say.

Another man, who possibly tried to rob the shop, was shot and killed at the scene, according to police.

Neither man has been identified.

Police said three other people left the store in a minivan after the shooting.

The shop, which is normally opened at 10 a.m. Friday's according to their signage, was closed at 10:30 a.m. A single bullet hole could be seen in the front door.

The investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly happened. Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 817-392-4222.

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded during a robbery. Police are seeking witnesses who may have information, which took place about 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of west Northside Drive.

By

Nichole Manna, 817-390-7684, @NicholeManna

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  