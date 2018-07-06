2 dead in possible pawn shop robbery, Fort Worth police say

An elderly man who was shot inside a Fort Worth pawn shop Thursday evening has died at a local hospital, police said Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Fort Worth Gold and Silver Exchange at the corner of West Northside Drive and Jacksboro Highway at about 5:30 p.m.

The clerk was shot multiple times during a possible robbery of the shop, police say.

Another man, who possibly tried to rob the shop, was shot and killed at the scene, according to police.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Neither man has been identified.

Police said three other people left the store in a minivan after the shooting.

The shop, which is normally opened at 10 a.m. Friday's according to their signage, was closed at 10:30 a.m. A single bullet hole could be seen in the front door.

The investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly happened. Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 817-392-4222.