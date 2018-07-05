Police are investigating a robbery where one man was killed and another wounded

Fort Worth pawn shop shooting

By Mitch Mitchell

July 05, 2018 09:15 PM

FORT WORTH

One man was killed and another wounded in a pawn shop robbery on Thursday.

The wounded man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to authorities.

Police said they were not certain of the wounded man's condition late Thursday.

Homicide detectives were still trying to verify certain information, such as whether either of the men who had been shot were employees of the store, whether any surveillance video existed and whether the shooting took place inside or outside the business.

The call came into police as a shooting call about 5:30 p.m., and when officers arrived they located the body of one man outside of a pawn shop, named the Fort Worth Gold and Silver Exchange, in the 1200 block of West Northside Drive, according to Sgt. Chris Britt.

An unknown number of men ran from the business, but it is not known if they left the area by foot or had a vehicle, Britt said.

Police are asking that anyone with information of what happened please contact them at 817-392-4222.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-392-7752, @mitchmitchel3



