Grapevine hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks

The City of Grapevine hosted its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday, bringing together airline crew members and other first responders to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

The ceremony was a collaboration with American Airlines flight crew members, who participated in a uniformed march from the city’s Liberty Park to a 9/11 memorial near 1000 Texan Trail.

Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown said he remembers the hurt, fear and disbelief of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“For those families that suffered the loss, for some of you who have worked with some of the men and women who perished, I’m sure today rips off the scab,” he said.

The ceremony consisted of speeches from Brown, airline crew members and local first responders. In between speeches, an American flag was lowered, a bell ceremony was conducted for fallen firefighters, and there were multiple moments of silence and a prayer.

Former American Airlines Captain Beverley Bass was preparing a flight from Paris to Dallas on day of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. She recalled her and her crew’s stunned reactions, their journey to get back home and the support she experienced from the town of Gander, Newfoundland, that provided food and hospitality to the nearly 7,000 passengers and crew members who were stuck in their airport.

“In the face of tragedy, violence and pure evil, there was still goodness in the world,” she said.

The ceremony also included a flyover with aircraft that led the main airborne invasion in Normandy, France, on D-Day during World War II.

The city is also promoting a rare 9/11 quilt that is currently on display at the Harvest Hall restaurant. The more than 20 foot by 20 foot quilt features the faces of nearly 2,700 victims of the Sept. 11 attacks stitched together to create an image of the American flag.

The quilt will be on display at Harvest Hall through Sept. 30.

