Construction under way on 38-acre retail, residential development in Keller

A community lawn and stage will highlight Keller Center Stage, a development of shops and apartments under construction at U.S. 377 at Mount Gilead Road in Keller.
A community lawn and stage will highlight Keller Center Stage, a development of shops and apartments under construction at U.S. 377 at Mount Gilead Road in Keller. Realty Capital Management

Work‌ ‌is‌ ‌underway‌ ‌in Keller to‌ ‌clear‌ ‌land‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌-use‌ ‌development‌ ‌featuring‌ ‌shops, townhomes, apartments and a lawn for entertainment.

Capital‌ ‌Realty‌ ‌Management‌ ‌and‌ ‌developer Greystar ‌broke‌ ‌ground‌ ‌last‌ ‌month‌ ‌on‌ ‌Keller‌ ‌Center‌ ‌Stage,‌ ‌a‌ ‌38-acre‌ ‌development‌ ‌at‌ ‌U.S. ‌377‌ ‌and‌ ‌Mount‌ ‌Gilead‌ ‌Road.‌ ‌

‌The‌ ‌first‌ ‌phase‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌project‌ ‌includes‌ ‌24,000‌ ‌square‌ ‌feet‌ ‌of‌ ‌commercial‌ ‌space,‌ ‌a‌ ‌lawn‌ ‌for‌ ‌music‌ ‌events‌ ‌and‌ ‌‌Greystar’s‌ ‌The‌ ‌Lyric‌ ‌at‌ ‌Keller‌ ‌Center‌ ‌Stage‌ ‌apartment community.‌ ‌

The‌ ‌developer‌ ‌is‌ ‌talking‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌salon‌ ‌and‌ ‌spa‌ ‌owner,‌ ‌restaurants‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌coffee‌ ‌shop‌ ‌and‌ ‌other‌ ‌businesses‌, according‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌news‌ ‌release.

The‌ ‌lawn and the buildings‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌stores‌ ‌and‌ ‌restaurants‌ ‌are‌ ‌scheduled‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌complete‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌third‌ ‌quarter‌ ‌of‌ ‌2022,‌ ‌according‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌news‌ ‌release.‌ ‌

“The‌ ‌mixture‌ ‌of‌ ‌restaurants,‌ ‌shops,‌ ‌and‌ ‌offices‌ ‌that‌ ‌surround‌ ‌a‌ ‌programmed‌ ‌amenity‌ ‌space‌ ‌open‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌public‌ ‌is‌ ‌what‌ ‌will‌ ‌really‌ ‌activate‌ ‌Keller‌ ‌Center‌ ‌Stage‌ ‌and‌ ‌create‌ ‌a‌ ‌place‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ community‌ ‌of‌ ‌Keller‌ ‌to‌ ‌enjoy‌ ‌and‌ ‌gather,”‌ ‌said‌ ‌AJ‌ ‌Glass,‌ ‌Development‌ ‌Partner‌ ‌with‌ ‌Realty‌ ‌Capital.‌ ‌

Construction‌ ‌is‌ ‌also‌ ‌starting‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌apartments ‌Lyric‌ ‌at‌ ‌Center‌ ‌Stage,‌ ‌which‌ ‌will‌ ‌connect ‌to‌ ‌hiking‌ ‌and‌ ‌biking‌ ‌trails‌.

The‌ ‌first‌ ‌building‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌Lyric‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌ready‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌fourth‌ ‌quarter‌ ‌of‌ ‌2022,‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌rest‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌buildings‌ ‌are‌ ‌scheduled‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌finished‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌third‌ ‌quarter‌ ‌of‌ ‌2023.‌ ‌

A‌ ‌10,000‌-square‌ ‌foot‌ ‌office‌ ‌building‌ ‌is‌ ‌also‌ ‌planned‌ ‌for‌ ‌Center‌ ‌Stage‌.

Keller‌ ‌Center‌ ‌Stage‌ ‌will‌ ‌have‌ ‌almost‌ ‌60,000‌ ‌square‌ ‌feet‌ ‌of‌ ‌offices,‌ ‌restaurants‌ ‌an‌d ‌retail‌, ‌and‌ ‌57‌ ‌patio‌ ‌homes‌ ‌ranging‌ ‌from‌ ‌2,200‌ ‌to‌ ‌2,800‌ ‌square‌ ‌feet,‌ ‌and‌ ‌475‌ ‌apartments.

