Haltom City isn’t driving out auto repair shops but new ones will have restrictions

Haltom City Council agreed to restrict the locations for new auto repair businesses. Those businesses can apply for a custom use permit in the city industrial areas. Special to the Star-Telegram

New auto repair businesses, including paint and body shops and towing services, can no longer locate in the city’s commercial areas.

The Haltom City Council agreed to amend the zoning ordinance to restrict new auto repair businesses from locating in commercial areas, but they can apply for a custom use permit to open in the industrial areas. This change doesn’t affect existing businesses.

City Manager Rex Phelps said Haltom is “saturated” with auto-related businesses compared to other nearby cities. He said there are 263 businesses, a much higher number than in other area cities.

“We are not running any existing businesses out, we are just saying no more in the commercial corridors,” he said.

Someone wanting to open a new tire shop, towing service business, battery sales or lube shop will have to get a custom use permit to operate in industrial areas of the city, he said.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phelps said the city’s development strategy includes attracting businesses that create jobs, such as distribution centers, that will significantly increase the tax base and attract daytime money and activities.

“There is nothing wrong with a tire shop and nothing wrong with mechanic shops. Economic development will tell you that a restaurant doesn’t want to be next to a tire shop. We don’t want to lose opportunities for development that our residents want,” he said.

But Councilman Charlie Roberts, who voted against the ordinance change, said restricting where businesses can locate is not good for the city.

“My reasoning isn’t specific to the auto repair industry,” Roberts said in an interview. “I’m against limiting any industry that is a productive part of society from locating in Haltom City. The reasoning is unfounded.”

The auto-related businesses also pay commercial property taxes, Roberts said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“They are contributing greatly to the budget. I don’t want to see us not allow businesses; it’s about who’s paying the bills,” he said.

Before the Aug. 9 vote, with the council voting 6-1 to amend the ordinance, there was a July 26 public hearing where reactions were mixed.

The Haltom City United Business Alliance opposed the zoning change and said it is unfair to restrict businesses.

Joe Palmer, communications director for the Business Alliance, said at the July 26 hearing that “Haltom City will never be a Southlake. We don’t know how many tire shops and auto-related shops that Haltom City should have nor should the city be in the business of deciding. Our cars are older, we keep them around longer.”

But others in the audience were in favor of changing the ordinance.

Tamra Dickey, who has lived in Haltom City for 50 years, said spoke at the hearing against the auto-repair shops.

“I married a mechanic and worked for a mechanic. We don’t need any more shops. It looks like a ghost town here. We need a grocery store. If a stranger drove by and saw 263 auto shops, I can guarantee they would look elsewhere.” Dickey said.