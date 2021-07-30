Northeast Tarrant
Fire destroys Southlake mansion previously owned by NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall
A fire destroyed a mansion Friday morning in Southlake, police spokesperson Brad Uptmore said.
At least part of the home collapsed before 6:30 a.m., according to KDFW TV.
Firefighters were dispatched to the $2.9 million, 10,349-square-foot home in the 700 block of South White Chapel Boulevard around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.
The mansion previously belonged to Hall of Fame NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records.
Authorities have not announced if anyone was inside or injured in the fire, according to KDFW TV.
Comments