Fire destroys Southlake mansion previously owned by NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall

A $2.9 million, 10,349-square-foot mansion was destroyed by a fire Friday in Southlake.
A fire destroyed a mansion Friday morning in Southlake, police spokesperson Brad Uptmore said.

At least part of the home collapsed before 6:30 a.m., according to KDFW TV.

Firefighters were dispatched to the $2.9 million, 10,349-square-foot home in the 700 block of South White Chapel Boulevard around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

The mansion previously belonged to Hall of Fame NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records.

Authorities have not announced if anyone was inside or injured in the fire, according to KDFW TV.

Profile Image of Haeven Gibbons
Haeven Gibbons
Haeven Gibbons is a multimedia reporter intern for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Gibbons is currently working toward a BA in journalism with a minor in Spanish at Texas Christian University where she has covered topics such as hunger and homelessness in Tarrant County. She loves learning about other people, issues and cultures.
