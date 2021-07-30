Fire destroys Southlake mansion previously owned by NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall

A $2.9 million, 10,349-square-foot mansion was destroyed by a fire Friday in Southlake.

At least part of the home collapsed before 6:30 a.m., according to KDFW TV.

Firefighters were dispatched to the $2.9 million, 10,349-square-foot home in the 700 block of South White Chapel Boulevard around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

Structure Fire (Southlake) Southlake FD with assistance from several departments have been working a large mansion fire in the 700 block of S. White Chapel Blvd. Reported fire thru the roof of an 11,000 sq. foot home. Roadway closed. — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) July 30, 2021

The mansion previously belonged to Hall of Fame NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records.

Authorities have not announced if anyone was inside or injured in the fire, according to KDFW TV.