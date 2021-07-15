North Texas dentists retaliated against employees who reported COVID concerns, feds say

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against a North Richland Hills dental practice and its owners for not reinstating employees who voiced concerns about what coronavirus safety measures would be in place when the practice reopened in 2020.

An OSHA investigation found that Bohannan Dentistry discriminated against a dental hygienist and a dental assistant for exercising their rights under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and for making a health and safety complaint, according to a news release from the Department of Labor.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Fort Worth.

The dental practice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March and April 2020, Roger Bohannan and David Bohannan, owners of Roger H. Bohannan DDS Inc., furloughed their employees after Texas prohibited specific dental procedures at the height of the pandemic, the release said.

While furloughed, the two employees asked what safety measures would be in place once patients and employees returned, federal officials said in the Thursday news release.

After employees received a call to return to work, the employer did not reinstate the hygienist, who cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to federal authorities. The dental assistant was contacted for rehiring but the employer rescinded the offer after the assistant asked about what safety measures were in place for their protection, federal officials said.

“Bohannan Dentistry violated employees’ rights by terminating them for reporting concerns about unsafe working conditions,” said OSHA Dallas Regional Administrator Eric S. Harbin in the news release. “Workers should not fear losing their job because they raise safety concerns within the workplace. The Labor Department will continue to vigorously enforce these protections.”

The lawsuit names Roger H. Bohannan DDS Inc. and owners Roger Bohannan and David Bohannan. The complaint asks the court to order the dental practice to do the following:

▪ Pay the complainant damages, plus interest, for all past and future lost wages and benefits resulting from the termination; reimbursement for costs and expenses; compensatory damages, including for compensation for emotional pain and distress and exemplary or punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

▪ Post a notice for employees stating that the defendants will not in any manner discriminate against any employee for engaging in activities protected by Section 11(c) of the OSH Act.