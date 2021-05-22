More jobs growth expected in northeast Tarrant County with new development

A former driving range will become an industrial park offering many business possibilities.

Don Sheffield, Euless interim director of planning and economic development, said Dallas-based Urban Logistics Realty is clearing 22 acres of land so work can start on three buildings with a total of 367,000 square feet.

The area was the former home of Cooper’s Driving Range.

“It’s going to be a great development for warehouses and light industry,” he said.

The development, Urban District 183, is at the corner of Industrial Boulevard and Pipeline Road, a key location in south Euless.

The site has “great visibility” and it’s easy for trucks to get in and out, he said.

“The industrial park is going to change the looks of that corner from a flat driving range to three large buildings,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield said zoning regulations don’t allow heavy industry, but other types of businesses from warehouses, light retail and breweries are allowed.

According to its Facebook Page, Urban Logistics was formed two years ago and is building an almost 1 million-square-foot industrial park in Mesquite. The Euless project is the company’s second in the Metroplex.

According to the Dallas Morning News, there is an industrial development boom in the Metroplex with E-commerce and a demand for other types of industries.

The Euless area has a good labor pool because of its proximity to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport which will help fill jobs at the industrial park, Sheffield said.

”We think this is going to draw people from Euless and northeast Tarrant County. Projects like this can be a very strong magnet to bring people in to come and work in Euless,” Sheffield said.