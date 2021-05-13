Grapevine’s Main Street Fest returns this weekend. What you need to know

Main Street Fest in Grapevine returns Saturday and Sunday. Visit Grapevine

Grapevine’s 37th annual Main Street Fest “Reimagined” returns this weekend with a craft beer, comedy acts, circus performers and live music.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Main Street.

The popular festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the cancellation last year due to COVID, our Main Street businesses took a hit,” said P.W. McCallum, executive director of the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau. ”This is our opportunity to give back to the Main Street merchants, galleries, bistros, cafes and wine tasting rooms by making them the spotlight of this year’s event.”

Jessica Cruz, who owns the Texas General Store, said she is looking forward to the festival’s return.

“We feel like this is a great chance to get ourselves out there to the public, especially for the local guests who are looking for something safe to do,” Cruz said.

The shops and restaurants along Main Street will offer outdoor dining and shopping.

There will be performances on several stages spread out along Main Street.

Musical performances include The Mojo Brothers and the Jon Christopher Davis Band.