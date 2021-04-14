Bedford official facing investigation resigns due to wife’s medical condition

Bedford Councilman Tom Burnett announced he’s stepping down from the city council. Courtesy City of Bedford

Councilman Tom Burnett resigned during Tuesday’s city council meeting, stating that he needs to focus on his wife who has a heart condition.

“My top priority is my wife right now,” Burnett said in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Burnett said his wife, who is from New Zealand, has been required to stay in that country since the pandemic began, and he is making arrangements to get medical clearance to spend time with her.

During the meeting, Burnett said his wife’s condition is “slowly worsening” and cannot be corrected with surgery.

“Because of this recent development, it’s imperative that I go to New Zealand,” he said.

Burnett said he wanted to give the council time to fill the position.

But he also faced allegations that he violated the city’s charter by communicating with Bedford employees.

Burnett said the timing is unfortunate. “The complaints against me are baseless,” he said.

Bedford’s website listed a specially called meeting for Saturday morning to discuss Burnett’s situation regarding the alleged charter violations in an executive session, but it was canceled.

During the meeting, Burnett said, “I have provided this detailed information because I know there will be speculation and rumors over the reason for my resignation from those who oppose me since I started working on the No More Apartments efforts in 2018. I worked with a great group of citizens to stop a development that no one wanted and that the city didn’t need.”

Burnett said he also helped spearhead a citizen-led initiative to bring liquor stores to Bedford, resulting in three major retailers investing more than $10 million in the city.

Mayor Michael Boyter said Burnett has more than a year left on his three-year term, and the council will have to decide whether to call a special election now or wait until November’s general election.

Boyter said the council has an obligation to look into the allegations against Burnett.

“We were in the beginning stages of doing that,” he said.

“Tom was always extremely passionate about his service to the city,” Boyter said.