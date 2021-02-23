Community involvement is a strong priority for Bedford’s next police chief

Jeff Williams has been selected as the next police chief of Bedford. Courtesy City of Bedford

When Jeff Williams began his law enforcement career 25 years ago, he was a patrol officer in Bedford.

Now, he is returning as the city’s new police chief.

City manager Jimmy Stathatos selected Capt. Jeff Williams, who oversees the technical services division in North Richland Hills, to the top post in the Bedford Police Department on Monday night. Williams was selected from 49 candidates throughout the country for the top job.

“Over the past 25 years, I have had the opportunity to work with the Bedford Police Department employees on numerous occasions and have always been impressed by their enthusiasm and desire to serve the community,” Williams said in a news release.

Stathatos said Williams’ friendly demeanor stood out in the interview process.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Chief Williams is his interest in community policing and a willingness to immerse himself into the community. I think he’s a great fit,” Stathatos said.

During his 23-year career in North Richland Hills, Williams worked in overseeing much of the police department including the criminal investigations division involving narcotics enforcement, crime analysis and computer forensics.

“Having started my policing career in Bedford, I know first-hand, our citizens were always thankful for the police department’s diligent work in keeping the community safe. When the opportunity to return emerged, it seemed too good to be true,” Williams said in the statement. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to become more active in the community and lead the exceptional officers and employees of BPD.”

He graduated from Dallas Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and he also graduated from the FBI National Academy, ILEA School of Police Supervision, and Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute.

Williams is replacing Jeff Gibson who retired last year after questions arose about training procedures and why officers were leaving the department at a high rate.

Williams will start his new job March 29.