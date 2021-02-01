COVID-19 almost stopped medical project, but a doctor was determined to move forward

A state-of-the-art Medical Center in Euless will consist of a three-story, 62,400-square-foot facility. Courtesy

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping Dr. Jeff Livingston from moving ahead with his long-time dream of building a state-of-the-art medical facility in Euless, focusing on health care for women and children.

Livingston, an obstetrician/gynecologist and CEO of MacArthur Medical Center, said construction will likely start this month on a three-story, 62,400-square-foot building that will have the feel of a neighborhood and provide a calming atmosphere for patients.

The MacArthur Medical building site is at 2101 Westpark Ct., which is next to the current facility in Euless.

Livingston said the medical group purchased land next to their current location to someday build a new building.

Dominus Commercial is developing the project, and Hoefer Wysocki is the architecture firm.

Livingston said his practice is all about bringing medical care to everyone, including patients on Medicare.

“There is no differentiation,” he said.

“We don’t care who you are, or where you came from. Our clientele is amazingly diverse. We wanted a space that anybody would feel comfortable coming to,” Livingston said.

The facility is about 10 minutes from DFW Airport and close to three major highways: Texas 121, Texas 183 and Texas 360.

Patients will come from many communities including Southlake, Dallas, Arlington, Saginaw and the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area.

“Euless has been an amazing partner to work with. They (officials) view this as a transformative project,” Livingston said.

Mike Collins, director of economic and planning for the city, said “We are genuinely excited about this new medical office building. The project is important on different levels. Dr. Livingston has been practicing medicine in the Mid-Cities area for years. His philosophy in delivering quality care to his patients is mission driven, with a desire to service all segments of the community.”

Collins added that the quality of the architecture is “quite impressive” and makes a statement about the quality of care that Livingston will deliver.

Medical services

Along with OB/GYN services, the MacArthur Medical Center will have offices for pediatricians, a medical spa, a lab and other out-patient services.

A pharmacy will likely be in the building as well, he said.

Livingston said he wants to create a calming atmosphere for people coming to the facility, beginning with driving into the parking lot with trees and greenery.

The lobby will have art and furnishings much like a hotel, he said.

Livingston said COVID-19 almost brought the project to a halt, but he was determined to move forward.

The building was scaled back to three stories instead of four which reduced the size of the project.

Livingston said he considered life after COVID as people begin to return to their normal routines.

“COVID could have ended the project, but it ended up unifying everybody,” he said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines.”

People tend to retreat into a safe space when there is a change, but as an entrepreneur, Livingston said he welcomes the opportunity to build the medical facility.

“I see a lot of people who are reluctant to make changes in their medical practice … People are still going to get sick and need to go to the doctor. It’s a really exciting opportunity to open an office,” he said.