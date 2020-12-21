Suspected drunken driver killed teen, critically injured brother on Lewisville sidewalk

A Texas teen was killed and his younger brother was critically injured Friday night when they were hit and struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were on a sidewalk, Lewisville police said.

The suspected drunken driver’s car veered onto the sidewalk after striking another vehicle on a Lewsiville street, Lewisville police said.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested shortly after the fatal accident.

The victim has been identified as Hayden Lee Hooper, 18, of Fulshear, who died at a Lewisville hospital shortly after the accident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Monday.

The teen died from blunt force trauma to his chest, according to a ruling by officials at the medical examiner’s office.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hooper’s 12-year-old brother who suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding, a concussion and a laceration to his forehead was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. He was last listed in critical condition.

Lewisville police responded to the call about 8 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Highland Drive near Club Ridge Drive in Lewisville.

A car driven by the suspected drunken driver was eastbound on HIghland Drive when it veered into the westbound lane, striking another car and then moving onto the sidewalk.

At that point, the car hit two pedestrian later identified as Hayden Hooper and his 12-year-old brother. Hooper’s hometown was listed as Fulshear which is west of Houston and about 290 miles southeast of Lewisville.

The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Lewisville police identified the suspected drunken driver as Erin Sims who was taken to a Grapevine hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released to the custody of Lewisville police.

Sims faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to Lewisville police.

She was released in lieu of $50,000 bond.