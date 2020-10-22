Here’s your chance to shine. Museum in Grapevine offers path to self-discovery, worth.

Everyone deserves a chance to shine.

That’s the belief at House of Shine in Grapevine, which bills itself as a nonprofit interactive museum dedicated to the study of you. Their mission, according to their website, is to help people from ages 5 to 95 discover who they are and why their contribution to the world matters.

“As we say at House of Shine, about anyone who is doing inspired work, it is usually a function of their figuring out how to live their Point of Intersection (POI),” said founder Claudia K. Beeny. “A person’s POI is the point at which his or her talents and interests meet a need in the world around them.”

The brick-and-mortar building opened in August — a bold decision during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beeny admits — but she and her company have been helping folks for years.

Beeny spent a quarter century working as an administrator on college campuses around the country, including position such as assistant director of residence life, to director of new student programs at SMU, and Dean of Students at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Positions on eight college campuses led to a growing awareness that far too many students arrive at college uncertain about who they are, what they care about, or the kind of future they see for themselves,” she said. “The ambivalence all too often leads to missing class, changing majors, stopping out, dropping out, or engaging in unhealthy behaviors.

“I was interested in an educational experience that did a better job of cultivating passionate, engaged citizens by starting conversations with young people about who they are and why their self-awareness matters much earlier than their junior or senior year in high school.”

In 2013, Beeny eventually developed a self-awareness-based curriculum that could be taught in schools and community organizations. She formally registered as a nonprofit as the company continued to grow.

“It was only a matter of time before we set sights on opening our own facility — a place outside of school where students, teachers and families could explore who they are and why their self-awareness matters,” she said.

A lifetime compass

House of Shine facilitates self-discovery through exhibits in its interactive museum as well as in workshops, programs, and teaching tools, all designed to help people unearth their strengths, hobbies, interests and irritants, needs, and experiences (SHINE).

“Having a clear sense of purpose, coupled with self-awareness and the skills required to manifest goals is the pathway to people feeling hopeful and fulfilled,” Beeny said. “The world is filled with uncertainty right now and many people find themselves feeling depressed, isolated, and in transition. ...

“Research tells us that people feel more fulfilled when positively contributing to their communities. Self-knowledge is essential to confidently traversing the many stages and transitions we experience during our lifetime. From choosing friends to summer jobs, colleges, majors, partners, career choices, and finding meaning well after retirement.”

Beeny said House of Shine provides people with an inner compass they can use for their lifetime.

Over the past four years, Beeny said House of Shine has served over 33,000 people, with roughly 70% being youth and 30% adults.

“House of Shine provides teens a sense of purpose and connection, two things we know positively impact teen mental health and ultimately reduce teen suicides,” she stressed. “Our programming for youth intentionally teaches empathy and gratitude, in addition to fostering creativity — all three things linked to future success.”

Among the many offerings from House of Shine is the Bradley Roundtable, a room outfitted with a custom-built round table that seats 10. The purpose is to host meaningful dialogue between citizens about topics that are important to their communities.

“So far, we have hosted roundtables about topics such as civility in an election year and the impact of COVID on mental health,” Beeny said.

Admission into the House of Shine is free. For private tours, workshops and classes there are small fees ranging from $10 to $30. They use grants and fundraising to help underwrite the cost of their programs and events, so anyone interested can participate.