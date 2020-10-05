Popular park in Fort Worth suburb will get a new multimillion-dollar look

Almost three years after Bedford voters approved a $70 million bond package to completely rebuild Generations Park, the gates will be locked so that construction can get underway.

The park, formerly called Boys Ranch Park, will close on Oct. 12 for approximately two years to complete work on a new multi-generation recreation center, new ball fields, pavilions, trails, green space and an events lawn.

Before the park closes, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10.

One of the main features of the new Generations Park is the recreation facility, called The Center, said project manager Kelly Snook.

“There are a lot of wow factors with the building,” Snook said.

The building will feature an indoor aquatics center with a water slide, lap lanes, a current lane where people can exercise and a hot tub.

The building will also have space for senior citizen activities, party rooms, a lounge with sofas and a fireplace and a gym with tread mills and other exercise equipment.

The park will also have an outdoor aquatic center where people can reserve cabanas, she said.

Other amenities include softball and baseball fields, trails, pavilions, a fitness patio and an events lawn. The city council voted to use $64.5 million to renovate the park and $5.5 million for a performing arts center at the Old Bedford School.

The council also voted to hire the firm Steele & Freeman as the construction management contractor.

“This is an exciting moment for us. This has been a three-year journey for us to get here,” mayor Michael Boyter said.

City manager Jimmy Stathatos said he has worked with Steel and Freeman on previous projects.

“I have a tremendous comfort level working with them,” he said.