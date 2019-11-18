Police continue search for runaway teens in Southlake, Grapevine

Authorities have asked for help to find two missing teens who ran away from their homes in Grapevine and Southlake.

Grapevine and Southlake police do not believe the runaway cases are linked to each other.

Both agencies recently posted on their Facebook pages making appeals for help to find 16-year-old Alexis Hord of Grapevine and 17-year-old Baden Chinn of Southlake.

Baden Chinn, left, of Southlake and Alexis Hord of Grapevine ran away from their homes in the past few days, police say. Police in those cities need help to find them.e Courtesy: Grapevine, Southlake police

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Grapevine teen was last seen by her mother on Nov. 1.

Hord was last seen wearing red Nike shorts and a black T-shirt, but her mother told police she likely changed clothes before leaving home. She was carrying a black Nike backpack and a black suitcase.

She has two star tattoos under her left eye and another tattoo on her collarbone with the words, “Nothing lasts forever.”

Grapevine detectives have said Hord’s disappearance does not meet the criteria required for an Amber Alert.

The same also is true in the case of 17-year-old Baden Paul Chinn of Southlake. He was last seen on Nov. 10 at his father’s home in Southlake.

Chinn took some money from his family and also left with a Southlake Dragons duffel bag, police said.

Southlake police have been unsuccessful in contacting him on social media.

Southlake and Grapevine police asked anyone within information on either case to contact authorities.

Contact Grapevine police at (817) 410-8127 or Southlake police at (817) 748-8400.