Liquor stores in Bedford will add more sales tax dollars to city coffers, group says

Sal Caruso and other residents were concerned that Bedford was missing out on opportunities to get tax dollars that could help out with hiring more police officers, firefighters and with needed street repairs and other projects.

He helped organize the Bedford Development Coalition to start a campaign to bring in liquor stores. On Wednesday, the group announced that it is launching a petition drive to get the necessary 7,000 signatures to get the local option election on the May ballot.

Caruso, who began working on the liquor store initiative in 2017, said the effort didn’t pan out at the time, but he didn’t give up.

“We couldn’t let this (bringing in liquor stores) die,” Caruso said during a press conference Wednesday to announce the petition drive.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Bedford’s financial future is too important,” he said.

Caruso said he and others talked to Goody Goody Liquor in Dallas and Mirage Fine Spirits in Colleyville, and said that both companies want to open stores in Bedford if voters approve. Goody Goody wants to locate in a former Fuddruckers location.

“These are upscale, family-owned businesses,” Caruso said.

The citizens group hired Texas Petition Strategies to oversee the petition drive.

John Hatch, president of Texas Petition Strategies, called Bedford’s initiative “a win win situation for everybody.”

He estimated that Bedford will bring in $300,000 annually if liquor stores are approved. The figures came from a 2008 study from Waco economist, Ray Perryman.

Hatch said he uses information such as population figures to estimate the amount of tax revenue. He said although people don’t have to drive far to buy alcohol in Tarrant County, it’s all about cities wanting the additional tax dollars.

Mayor Michael Boyter said he is pleased that residents want to help Bedford move forward by finding ways to bring in more money.

“I’m excited that residents are being proactive to help our city,” Boyter said.

“We’re challenged as the city is landlocked and built-out. We’re finding new ways to create revenue.”

Bedford’s petition drive came shortly after the Nov. 5 election where Keller voters overwhelmingly approved liquor stores. Grand Prairie also voted to allow liquor stores in May.