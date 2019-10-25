Bear Creek Park in Grapevine is also now for the dogs. Here’s when Bark Park opens

Soon, dogs such as this one will have their own place to romp and play, along with a variety of special activities including a splash pad as the city of Grapevine will open Bark Park at Bear Creek Park Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Courtesy

There’s something catchy about the name Bark Park at Bear Creek Park. And soon, it will be a place for man’s best friend to play some catch, enjoy some splashing around, and more.

Three years after being voted into place by Grapevine residents in 2016, Bark Park at Bear Creek Park will have its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bear Creek Park, 3230 South State Highway 360.

“We are proud to meet the needs of our community and create a place that our families can gather together with their four-legged family,” said Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate.

The event is free and open to the public, including dogs of all sizes — and their owners, of course. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10, followed by activities throughout the park. There will also be vendor booths and prize giveaways.

“We are beyond excited to open Bark Park at Bear Creek Park,” Grapevine Director of Parks and Recreation Kevin Mitchell said. “We invite you all to come out and enjoy this beautiful park addition.”

The Bark Park features four enclosed off-leash areas, also known as paddocks, that can accommodate different size dogs and activities. Some paddocks will be available to reserve for special events and parties of all kinds.

A doggie splash pad, sponsored by Hollywood Feed, is available for those who want to cool off on a hot day, or who just feel like getting a little — or a lot — wet. The splash pad features motion activation and various directional water jets.

Other features include an agility course, shade structures, and an all-weather area. The Bark Park will encompass a total of 14 acres on both sides of Bear Creek Park.