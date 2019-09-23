This new sub shop in Southlake will offer ‘overstuffed,’ ‘bomb’ sandwiches

Pictured is one of Jon Smith Subs’ ”overstuffed” sandwiches. Courtesy

When you walk out of a sub shop, what’s the first emotion you feel?

Sleepy? Maybe. Regret? Depends on the sub shop. Meh? Most likely.

But when you walk out of Jon Smith Subs, the proprietors want you to feel stuffed. Because that’s what the shop is famous for: sandwiches that are literally overstuffed.

And Southlake is now home to the newest Jon Smith Subs in Texas. The one in Fort Worth at 2812 Horne St. Suite 100 in Fort Worth is also open for business.

The new location at 2001 W. Southlake Blvd., Suite 143 will be celebrating its grand opening Thursday. People who come to the celebration at 5 p.m. will get free sandwiches.

“With our no junk motto, we make our bread in-house each morning and prepare everything we serve in-house,” said Seema Agarwal, the franchise owner for the Southlake location, in a statement. “Whether it’s the signature Steak Bomb or a made-to-order salad, you’re not going to find frozen materials in our kitchen. Ever meal we make is prepared fresh, on the spot, for the customer with a special Jon Smith Subs touch.”

Oh, yeah. That’s another thing: they like to name their signature subs “bombs,” like the Tuna Bomb, Chicken Bomb and Steak Bomb — presumably because they are “da bomb.”

(Sorry. Had to.)

Jon Smith Subs is open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.