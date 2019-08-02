Online eyewear retailer Warby Parker makes a move into Southlake Town Center

Southlake fireworks light up the night skies The popular city of Southlake fireworks display went off in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The popular city of Southlake fireworks display went off in 2017.

The online eyewear retailer Warby Parker is opening a store in Southlake.

Located at 215 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, Warby Parker is celebrating its grand opening Aug. 10. As part of the event, the store will be giving away treats from Steel City Pops and purchases at the store will receive a Warby in 100 words tote as an added gift.

Warby Parker’s claim to fame is trendy glasses frames at a discounted price. One of its most popular features is the “try five for free,” where you pick out five frames and spends five days trying them out. Then you choose the one they want and return the remaining four.

It seems a little against the grain for an online retailer to open up a brick-and-mortar store, but the new Southlake store marks the third location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the 11th location in Texas overall.